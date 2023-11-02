Wallace, Gertrude (Butzer) 

NEWARK: Gertrude (Butzer) Wallace, 91, of Shuler Road, died November 1, 2023, at FF Thompson Hospital.

​A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday, November 9 at St. Michael’s Church in Newark, followed by a memorial reception at 12:30 at the Ontario Golf Club, Pub on the Green.

​Memorials may be made to FF Thompson Hospital, St. Michael’s Church of Newark or a charity of your choice.

​Trudy was born on February 13, 1932, in Gowanda, NY, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude Butzer. She was a graduate of Cortland State University and started her career as a Physical Education teacher at Lyons. She later taught Phys Ed at St. Michael’s Catholic School in Newark, among being a devoted mother to seven children.

​She is survived by five sons: Kevin (Sue) of Newark, Richard (Kris) of Clyde, Steven (Laurie) of Newark, Ed (Brenda) of Macedon, Dave (Amy) of Fairport; her daughter, Cheryl, of Fairport; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers: Harold, Frank and Robert Butzer, several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Norman VanDemortel.

​She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas in 2011, and her son Tommy in 1986, and sisters, Lorraine Kohn, Rose Marie Feldman, Helen Winter, and her brother, Lawrence Butzer.

​Arrangements are by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.

