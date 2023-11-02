Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
November 2nd 2023, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Wallace, Gertrude (Butzer) 

by WayneTimes.com
November 2, 2023

NEWARK: Gertrude (Butzer) Wallace, 91, of Shuler Road, died November 1, 2023, at FF Thompson Hospital. 

​A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday, November 9 at St. Michael’s Church in Newark, followed by a memorial reception at 12:30 at the Ontario Golf Club, Pub on the Green. 

​Memorials may be made to FF Thompson Hospital, St. Michael’s Church of Newark or a charity of your choice. 

​Trudy was born on February 13, 1932, in Gowanda, NY, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude Butzer. She was a graduate of Cortland State University and started her career as a Physical Education teacher at Lyons. She later taught Phys Ed at St. Michael’s Catholic School in Newark, among being a devoted mother to seven children. 

​She is survived by five sons: Kevin (Sue) of Newark, Richard (Kris) of Clyde, Steven (Laurie) of Newark, Ed (Brenda) of Macedon, Dave (Amy) of Fairport; her daughter, Cheryl, of Fairport; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers: Harold, Frank and Robert Butzer, several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Norman VanDemortel.

​She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas in 2011, and her son Tommy in 1986, and sisters, Lorraine Kohn, Rose Marie Feldman, Helen Winter, and her brother, Lawrence Butzer. 

​Arrangements are by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.

​Please visit www.Legacy.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wallace, Gertrude (Butzer) 

NEWARK: Gertrude (Butzer) Wallace, 91, of Shuler Road, died November 1, 2023, at FF Thompson Hospital.  ​A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday, November 9 at St. Michael’s Church in Newark, followed by a memorial reception at 12:30 at the Ontario Golf Club, Pub on the Green.  ​Memorials may be made […]

Read More
Dutcher, Thomas "Tom" J. 

NEWARK:Thomas "Tom" J. Dutcher, 70, of Newark, NY, passed away on November 1, 2023 in Newark, NY. He was born on October 3, 1953 in Endicott, NY. Tom was a caring, generous, and hardworking individual who was known for his fun-loving nature and trustworthy friendships. He took great pride in being a devoted husband to […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square