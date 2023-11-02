Wallace, Gertrude (Butzer) 

NEWARK: Gertrude (Butzer) Wallace, 91, of Shuler Road, died November 1, 2023, at FF Thompson Hospital.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Thursday, November 9 at St. Michael’s Church in Newark, followed by a memorial reception at 12:30 at the Ontario Golf Club, Pub on the Green.
Memorials may be made to FF Thompson Hospital, St. Michael’s Church of Newark or a charity of your choice.
Trudy was born on February 13, 1932, in Gowanda, NY, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gertrude Butzer. She was a graduate of Cortland State University and started her career as a Physical Education teacher at Lyons. She later taught Phys Ed at St. Michael’s Catholic School in Newark, among being a devoted mother to seven children.
She is survived by five sons: Kevin (Sue) of Newark, Richard (Kris) of Clyde, Steven (Laurie) of Newark, Ed (Brenda) of Macedon, Dave (Amy) of Fairport; her daughter, Cheryl, of Fairport; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 3 brothers: Harold, Frank and Robert Butzer, several nieces and nephews, and special friend, Norman VanDemortel.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas in 2011, and her son Tommy in 1986, and sisters, Lorraine Kohn, Rose Marie Feldman, Helen Winter, and her brother, Lawrence Butzer.
Arrangements are by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, Newark.
