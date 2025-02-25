Walrath, Carl Edward

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Carl Edward Walrath, a gentle giant of a man, whose strength, resilience, and quiet leadership left an indelible mark on all who knew him. Born in Auburn, NY, Carl came into this world as the beloved son of Helen and Hurlon Mappes (Weedsport) and was adopted by Thelma and Charles Walrath, (Memphis) who nurtured the man he would become.

A proud graduate of Jordan High School, Class of 1950, Carl went on to serve his country with honor as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, First Marine Div, Charlie Company 111, earning the Purple Heart Medal for his bravery during the Korean War. Upon returning home, he dedicated his life to public service as a New York State Trooper and later as Justice of the Peace for the Town and Village of Wolcott. His commitment to community extended to his work with Wayne County’s STOP-DWI program, where he worked tirelessly to promote safer roads. Upon his retirement Carl moved to Williamsburg Va.

Carl was an active member of several organizations, including the Elks, Masons, Assoc. of Retired Troopers, Military Order of Purple Hearts, his church and The Gideons. His deep faith in Jesus Christ was a cornerstone of his life, guiding him with a calm and steadfast spirit that earned him the loving nickname of “Energizer Bunny” —for he took life’s challenges in stride, always charging forward with grace and determination.

Above all, Carl adored his family. He was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, pre-deceased, Joan Bowers, and a proud father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his three children: Ed Walrath (Dolores), Betty Lou Joyce O’Brien and Cindy Colley (Jay); his nine grandchildren: Brian Ippolito, Christina Wihera (Tom), Timothy Walrath, Anthony Walrath, Christopher Joyce (Lindsay), Chauncey Joyce, Connor O’Brien, Carleigh Roberts (Colby), and Ben Colley; and his eight great-grandchildren: Lena, Wyatt, Everleigh, 2-Jacks, Jolie, Hunter, and Archer. “Poppy’s” love for his family was boundless, and his legacy lives on in the lives he shaped and inspired.

Carl will be remembered for his unwavering faith, quiet strength, and steadfast presence. He was a man who loved deeply, served selflessly, and led with humility. A life well-lived, he leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and resilience that will be cherished forever.

Calling hours and the celebration of his Carl’s life was held at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home in North Rose, Friday, February 21, 5:30-7:30 PM, a funeral service was held Saturday, February 22 at 10 AM at the funeral home, a spring burial will be held at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Big Blue Walk Team ( formerly JDRF): a family endeavor to stop Type 1 Diabetes http://www2.breakthrought1d.org/goto/BigBlue

or The Gideons International, Sendtheword.org- both honor his commitment to faith, family and community.