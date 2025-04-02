Walsh, Andrew E. 

ONTARIO: Andrew E. Walsh, a vibrant and unyielding force of nature, born October 3, 1967, passed peacefully on April 1, 2025, leaving behind a legacy as bold and unforgettable as the man himself. Known for his commanding presence, Andrew lived life at full throttle, whether tearing up the motocross track, hammering out rhythms on the drums, or building homes with his skilled hands.

Born in Rochester, New York, Andrew’s early years hinted at the powerhouse he’d become. A celebrated motocross racer, he conquered courses with fearless determination, earning accolades and the respect of peers across the circuit. Behind the drum kit, his beats were a thunderous heartbeat, driving bands with raw energy. As a carpenter, his craftsmanship reflected his precision and pride, turning rough timber into works of enduring strength. Andrew’s larger-than-life personality filled any room he entered. His quick wit, fierce loyalty, and no-nonsense attitude made him a friend you’d want in your corner and a man who never backed down from a challenge. He lived by his own rules, and those who knew him loved him for it.

He leaves behind his beloved mother, Sally M. Walsh, and his loving stepmother, Paula Sutkowski; daughter, Brittany Kathleen Walsh and his soon to be granddaughter, Ava Marie; his eldest brother, Gerald E. Walsh (Patricia); his younger sister, Kimberly M. Walsh (Jeffrey); half siblings, Kevin Walsh, Robert Walsh, and Colleen Rieder; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved former wife, Barbara Walsh, who will all carry forward his indomitable spirit.

Andrew was predeceased by his father, Eugene Anthony Patrick Walsh.

Calling hours will be held on April 8, 2025 from 11am – 1pm at Young Funeral Home in Williamson, NY followed by a celebration of Andrew’s life at 2pm at the Town Park Lodge in Williamson, NY, where friends and family will gather to honor Andrew’s life. Private burial will be held in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Pultneyville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 224, Pultneyville, NY 14538, reflecting the passions that fueled his soul.

The world feels quieter without his roar, but his echo will resonate in the stories told by those who raced, rocked, and built alongside him. Rest in peace and ride on, Andrew, your finish line was just the start of your legend.

