Walsh, Jeannie

WOLCOTT: Jeannie Walsh, 68, of Wolcott, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2022. She was born in Lyons, daughter of the late John Even Malbone, and Elnoria Agnes Cuturia Malbone. Prior to retirement she worked housekeeping at Wayne County Nursing Home. She enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and was considered the “puzzle queen”, loved gardening, bible devotion and a fierce prayer warrior, reading, but most of all she had a deep love for all of her family.

She is predeceased by her son, Michael Walsh, brother Larry Malbone, sister, Shelly Soper, and brother-in-law, Walter Murrell. Survived by her daughter, Rachel (Eric) Verney of Fl., brothers, Roger (Maude) Malbone of VA., Gary

(Angie) Malbone of Wolcott, Rodney (Shanon) Malbone of AZ., sisters, Elsie Murrell of Wolcott, and Sharon (Robert) Youngs of Red Creek, special friend, Mike McCane, grandchildren, Mykaela Verney, Bailee Verney, Darren Verney, and Michaela Walsh, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 6, 11:00-1:00 with a memorial service at 1:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, interment to follow at the Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Jeannie’s name they may do so to a charity of one’s choice. www.catoredcreek.com