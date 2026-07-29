Walsh, Sally Marie Merritt

NY/PA: Sally Marie Merritt Walsh, 89, passed peacefully into the Lord’s embrace on July 27, 2026, in Rochester, New York. She was born on July 4, 1937, in Bradford, Pennsylvania to Roy Lewellyn Merritt and Marie Gertrude Gallup.

Sally dedicated her life to caring for others. A proud graduate of the Nursing Program at Strong Memorial Hospital of the University of Rochester, she began her nursing career serving patients in obstetrics and emergency medicine in Bradford, Pennsylvania. Later, she devoted many years to geriatric care at Hill Haven Nursing Home, where she cared for the elderly and helped train hundreds of nursing assistants. Her compassion, professionalism, and commitment to excellence touched countless lives and left a lasting legacy in the nursing profession.

Above all else, Sally’s greatest joy was her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who worked tirelessly to create a better life for those she loved. She was a steadfast source of guidance, encouragement, and unconditional love, and her children knew her not only as their mother but as one of their closest and most trusted friends. She celebrated every accomplishment of her children and grandchildren with quiet pride, never seeking recognition for the many sacrifices she made on their behalf.

Sally possessed a remarkable wit and sense of humor that brought joy to those around her. She loved reading, delighted in discovering new hobbies and interests throughout her life, enjoyed gardening, and cherished time spent traveling. Though she accomplished much, she remained humble and understated, allowing her kindness, generosity, and character to speak for themselves.

She is survived by her son, Gerald E. Walsh (Patricia A. Walsh); her daughter, Kimberly M. Walsh (Jeffrey J. Lyons); her granddaughter, Brittany K. Walsh; her grandson, Patrick E. Walsh (Mary M. Walsh); her great-grandchildren, Ava Marie Walsh, daughter of Brittany K. Walsh, and Gemma G. Walsh, daughter of Patrick E. and Mary M. Walsh; and many beloved members of her extended family. She was predeceased by her beloved son, Andrew E. Walsh, and her siblings Roy L. Merritt, Robert F. Merritt, and Donna M. Layton.

While Sally’s family is heartbroken by her passing, they find comfort in knowing that she has returned to God’s loving embrace, where her earthly labors have ended and she now rests in His eternal compassion, peace, and love. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched, the family she nurtured, and the example of quiet strength, generosity, and unwavering love that she leaves behind.

She will be deeply missed, forever loved, and always remembered.

Family will greet friends on Wednesday, August 5th, 2026, from 11 a.m to 1 p.m at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589. Sally’s graveside service will take place immediately following visitation, at Lake View Cemetery in Pultneyville, NY.

You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.youngfuneralhomeny.com