Walter, Gloria M.

(4/10/1932 - 2/20/2026)

Passed away February 20, 2026 at the age of 93. She is predeceased by her parents, Catherine and Michael Nicoletta; husband, Roger W. Walter; brother, Edward M. Nicoletta. Survived by her children, Gail (Tom) Nehel, Lee Walter and Susan Walter; grandchildren, Jennifer (Joseph Levicchi) and James Walter; step-grandsons, Seth and Kerry Nehel; 1 nephew and 2 nieces.

Gloria graduated from Clyde Central School and Auburn City Hospital School of Nursing. As a Registered Nurse, she worked at hospitals in Auburn and Lyons. She retired from nursing as Assistant Director of Nursing at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

No services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gloria’s name to Lollypop Farm, the Open Door Mission or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.