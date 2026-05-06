Walters, Catherine “Kate” D.

Lock Berlin---Catherine “Kate” D. Walters, 98, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital surrounded by family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, May 28, 2026, at St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St., in Clyde. Entombment will follow at St. John’s Cemetery.

Kate was born in Lyons, on August 23, 1927, the daughter of the late Frank and Mabel Ambrosiano DeRenzo. She earned her associate’s degree from Buffalo State. She retired from the Clyde Savannah School District where she served as a Secretary in the Guidance office. She was fondly known as “Ma” Walters to her “kids.” She was a longtime board member of the Lock Berlin Cemetery Association. She was a diehard Buffalo Bills fans and was a season ticket holder for many years. She loved to travel, especially with her family. Spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids warmed her heart. She was always ready for a trip to the casino.

She is survived by three sons Donald Jr., Thomas (Deborah McKeel) Paul (Lori) Walters; a daughter Amy (Charles Simmons) five grandchildren Daniel (Kim), Benjamin(Kari), Natalie (Thomas Joa) Vanessa, and Kaitlyn Walters; five great grandchildren; a sister Mary Jane Lindner. She was predeceased by her husband Donald “Ozzie” Sr.; a daughter in law Susanne; siblings James, Frank and Anne.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St., in Clyde or a charity of your choice.

www.barisfuneralhome.com