Walters, Norma Faas

NEWARK: Norma Faas Walters, aged 91, of Ashton Place, Clifton Springs, NY, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family in Pittsburgh after a long and courageous battle with Congestive Heart Failure.

Norma lived a life rich in love and devotion, exemplified by her two great passions: her faith and her family. A steadfast member of the Evangelical United Brethren Church, Redeemer Lutheran, and for the past 30 years, 1st United Methodist, Norma devoted 36 years to teaching Sunday School. In her later years, she dedicated her time to visiting shut-ins and friends in nursing homes, always bringing meals and joy to those in need, demonstrating her caring spirit until the challenges of the pandemic curtailed her visits.

As a dedicated mother, Norma cherished her two children, Tom Walters and Kathryn Barnard, and their spouses, Karen Archer and John Barnard. She was also the proud grandmother of Hannah Barnard, Christianna Barnard, and Mars Corvidae. Her commitment to her role as "Grandma" was so strong that she retired from her job the day her first grandchild was born. She attended countless performances, from her grandchildren’s shows in Pittsburgh to her daughter’s choral concerts, and she even went on tour with the Pittsburgh Girls Choir to Germany in 2008. Until last year, she could cheer on her great-nieces and nephews at school events.

Born on October 2, 1933, in Newark, NY, Norma was the daughter of George and Mary Faas. Growing up alongside her sisters, Margaret LeRoy and Dorothy Rockwell, she developed a loving bond that extended throughout her life. After graduating from Newark Central School in 1951, she began her career at Lincoln Rochester Bank and Central Trust Bank of Marion, retiring in 1990.

In 2021, Norma moved to Ashton Place in Clifton Springs. She was much loved by residents and staff, rarely missing social opportunities. Norma enjoyed all the activities, especially her evening games with friends

Norma will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered for her unwavering ability to bring family together and impart the essential lesson of love. As the matriarch of three generations, she showed us that the most important thing in life is to love one another wholeheartedly.

She is survived by her children, Tom Walters and Kathryn Barnard; her grandchildren, Hannah Barnard, Christianna Barnard, and Mars Corvidae; and three generations of nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Walters; her sisters, Margaret LeRoy and Dorothy Rockwell; and her parents, George and Mary Faas.

A memorial service celebrating her life will take place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 11:00 am at 1st United Methodist Church of Newark, officiated by Pastor McCaffery. She will be laid to rest at East Newark Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Newark 1st United Methodist Church, 301 S Main St, Newark, NY.

Norma’s spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved her.