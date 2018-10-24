Walton, Frances M. 

CANANDAIGUA: Frances Maria Walton, 97, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at MM Ewing Center in Canandaigua, NY. Frances was born the daughter of the late Stefano and Maryanna (Gualtiere) Marra on Sunday, May 29, 1921, in Ferrozzano, Italy. Frances was a homemaker and raised 6 children. She enjoyed cooking and baking for all occasions. Frances and her husband Richard enjoyed square dancing. Frances will be remembered by her children, Rick (Debbie) Walton, Ethel (Lenny) Castle, Kenneth (Gayle) Walton, Jean (George) Whittaker, Judy Walton, and Mary Ann (Michael) Nielson; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lena Marra. Frances was predeceased by her Husband, Richard Walton; brothers, Frank and Jim Marra. At the request of the family, all services will be private. Please join the family on Saturday (Oct. 27th) at 1:00 PM at Farmington Fire Station Number 1, 135 Hook Road, Farmington, NY 14425 for a reception. In lieu of flowers donations in Frances’ memory may be made to the MM Ewing Center, 350 Parrish Street, Canandaigua, NY 14424. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting halstedpatrickfuneralhome.com