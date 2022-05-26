Walvoord, Raymond (Ray) A.

WILLIAMSON, NY: Died peacefully at home on May 25, 2022 at the age of 100. Born on June 2, 1921 to William C. and Johanna R. Walvoord in Waupun, WI. Moved to Williamson, NY in 1925 when his father became pastor of the Pultneyville Reformed Church. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Christian and Jonathan; and sister, Julia Van Wyk.

After serving in the US Coast Guard during World War II he married his high school sweetheart, Lorrayne Cuvelier. Ray earned his associates degree in electrical engineering through RIT and the Empire State College. His career included partner in the heating and plumbing business Tassel & Walvoord in Williamson, 12 years as councilman on the Williamson Town Board, and Town of Williamson Water Superintendent for 13 years. After retiring he served on the Wayne County Water Authority Board.

He was active in the community in many ways including as a member of the Williamson Rotary and the Williamson American Legion; also served as elder of the Pultneyville Reformed Church, president of the Williamson-Pultneyville Historical Society, member and Chief of the Williamson Fire Company. He was one of the first members of the Pultneyville Yacht Club, and twice served as commodore.

Ray’s lifelong passion was sailing. He was most proud of the 11 month trip sailing the “Great Loop” around the eastern half of the United States in 1986-87 on his 35’ sailboat with Lorrayne.

Ray is survived by his wife of 75 years; son, William (Brenda Williams) Walvoord; daughters, Anne (Wayne) Vander Byl and Kay (David) Litts; grandchildren, Evan (Sharon) Walvoord, Erica (Manuel) Lewin, Adrian (Nicole) Vander Byl, Amanda Vander Byl (Joe Bianco), Benjamin (Alicia) Litts, Juliana Litts and DJ Litts; great-grandchildren, James Lewin, Noah and Avery Walvoord, and Ryleigh and Neil Vander Byl; nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Pultneyville Reformed Church, Pultneyville, NY. (Face masks required at the request of the family). Private interment will be at Lakeview

Cemetery in Pultneyville, NY at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the organizations listed above or a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com