October 29, 1963 – April 19, 2024

WILLIAMSON: Kenneth passed away on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the age of 60. He was predeceased by his father Ellis Wamsley and sister Rhonda Thumbtzen.

Kenneth is survived by his mother Doris Wamsley; brother, Jeffrey Wamsley; sister-in-law, Judy Wamsley; sons, Randy Wamsley and Timothy Wamsley; aunts, Georgina Minier and Marian (Gerald) Verkhest; and cousins.

Kenneth was a very talented machinist and traveled to utilize his skills. He will be deeply missed by his family.

All services will be private. To leave a condolence, please visit Kenneth’s tribute wall on his obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.