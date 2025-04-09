Waples, James Touchstone

OCONOMOWOC, WISCONSIN: James Touchstone Waples, 89, passed away on April 4, 2025, at his home in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. His children were at his side.

James T. was born in 1935 to Robert and Ada Waples (nee Touchstone) in the small town of Palmyra, New York. He studied Industrial Engineering at Lehigh University and, following graduation, took his first big job “chasing BTUs” with a slide rule at Ingersoll-Rand in New York City. While there, he met Liesel. They married in 1961 and began their life together in London, England, where their son Jim, Jr. was born; then Dusseldorf, Germany, where their daughter Katrin was born; then Johannesburg, South Africa, where catching tigerfish on the Zambezi River or getting chased by a bull elephant in the family station wagon seemed normal.

The family moved back to the States in 1968 and eventually settled in Wisconsin in 1971, where Jim began work for Briggs & Stratton’s International division. He loved the job and continued his travels to scores of countries through his work. He made many memories and lasting friendships at Briggs which did not diminish over time. In 1990, Jim continued his work in international sales for another decade with Marine Travelift in Sturgeon Bay. And again, he loved the town and the people he met there.

Jim enjoyed life. He enjoyed a good drink and occasionally – given the right circumstances – a second good drink. You could do that back in the day. He was gifted at throwing a party. He liked Dixieland jazz, Jean Shepherd, and W. C. Fields. He would play tennis with one hand in his pocket. He was a voracious reader. And he loved to sail, where his battle cry of “More boom vang, Liesel!” will not be forgotten (by his children at least).

Most importantly, Jim was a good father, and he was a good husband. And through his actions, he taught his children and grandchildren the importance of honesty and the virtue of devotion.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Jr., his sister Betty, and his wife Liesel. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Shirley and Lance, his two grandsons, Peter and George, loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and long-time friends.

Per Jim’s wish, services will be held privately by the family.