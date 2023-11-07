Warner, Dianne Sheets

LYONS: Dianne S. Warner, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 3, 2023, at her home.

The family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home, 19 North Main Street, Manchester, NY 14504. All other services will remain private.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the VA Association, 400 Fort Hill Ave, Canandaigua, NY 14424, ATTN: Voluntary Services in memory of Dianne.

Dianne, the daughter of the late George Frank and Virginia D. (Fox) Sheets, was born on Monday, June 28, 1948. She was raised in the Shortsville area and graduated from Red Jacket High School. When she wasn’t at home enjoying her Lifetime Movies, you could often find her at her computer doing her puzzles and playing her games. She had a passion for playing slot machines and was a casino enthusiast. Dianne possessed a kind and warm-hearted nature, which endeared her to numerous friends. Her presence will be deeply missed.

Dianne will be remembered by her son, Franklin Warner; her grandchildren, Amanda Warner, Michael Warner, Breanna Warner and Kayla McCormick; a brother, Theron Bradt; and her sister, Marilyn Farley; many nieces and nephews.

Dianne was predeceased by her husband, William Warner; brothers Harry and Charles Sheets.

