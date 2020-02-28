Warner, Robert Calvin

NEWARK/PALMYRA: Robert Calvin Warner, 82, died peacefully on February 25, 2020 at Pines of Peace. “Celebration of Life” service to be held in this Spring 2020. Memorial contributions can be made to Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario NY 14519. Robert (Bob) was born in Newark, N.Y. on May 31, 1937. He was a member of the Newark Elks Club, he was musically gifted, played five different musical instruments and received a full ride to Syracuse University where he played in the marching band. He was always the life of the party, had a great sense of humor, loved playing tennis, fishing and working in his vegetable garden. Robert is survived by his four daughters, Kathy Jane Polizzi (Sam) of Colorado Springs, CO; Karen Jo Heidrick (Norman) of Newark, NY; Kelly Jean Warner (Roberto) of Hillsboro Beach, FL and Kimberly Joy Kaps (Chris) of Lakeworth, FL.; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was predeceased by his wife Alice Warner (2008); his parents Myron Elias Warner (1957) and Ella Louise Schulz (1981); his brother Richard CalvinWarner (1949) and his sister Marjorie Joyce Tilburg (2017). Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com