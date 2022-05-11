Warney, Sally Marie (Duel) 

1941-2022 (age 80)

PALMYRA: Passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, May 2, 2022. Sally was born on September 6,1941 to her loving parents, Lawrence and Dorothy Duel in Wayland, NY. She lived a short period of time in Pennsylvania; however, she lived most of her life in Rochester NY, where she never met a stranger. Sally was full of love and laughter. She had an appetite for fun as well as for food. She enjoyed socializing with her friends in the warm sunshine and she loved to dance. Sally especially loved music by Elvis Presley and spending time with her family was her most treasured pastime.

Sally is predeceased by both of her parents. Sally is survived by her son, Donald and daughter-in-law, Stephanie; grandchildren, Noah, Maddox, and Kennedy Warney; daughter Sue VanHorn and son-in-law, Kevin; grandchildren, Kyle Van Horn, Anthony Albano, Sarah Miner, and Mitchell Arriage Jr. She is also survived by her brother, Lawrence Duel, Jr. and her first great grandchild is expected in August.Sally will be tremendously missed by all of her family and many friends.

Calling hours and service were held on Friday (May 6) at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 East Jackson St., Palmyra.

