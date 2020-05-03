Warren, Marian R. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Friday) May 1, 2020 at age 88. Predeceased by her husband: G. Elliott Warren; her daughter: Lori Pulver; sister: Evelyn Ernst; brothers: George and Roger Leisten. Marian was a longtime bookkeeper for Claude J. Nevelzer Excavating, Inc. She assisted her husband Elliott on the fruit farm. She was a choir member of the Williamson and Pultneyville United Methodist Churches for many years. Marian enjoyed volunteering for TWIG at Myers Community Hospital. She enjoyed camping with all the family. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Survived by his loving sons: Gary (Holly) and David Warren; grandchildren: Christopher Warren, Shaun Pulver (Sheena Gould), Jennifer (John) DuBois, and Kiersten (Jeremy Battyanyi) Bendzlowicz; great grandchildren: Braedan and Amelia; many extended family members and friends. Marian’s burial will be held in Sunnyside Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Pultneyville United Methodist Church or to Cracker Box Palace. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com.