Washburn, Amber M.  Niles, Joshua E. 

SODUS/NEWARK: Amber Monique Washburn, 24 and Joshua Edwin Niles, 28 entered eternal rest Monday, October 22, 2018, holding hands as they did in life. Amber was born the daughter of Christopher and Marsha (Sawyer) Washburn on Saturday, July 16, 1994, in Sodus, NY. Josh was born the son of Gene P. and Barbara (Koch) Niles on Saturday, January 27, 1990, in Canandaigua, NY. Both attended Newark High School. Amber was a devoted mom and step-mom. She loved the outdoors and gardening. She always was looking to learn new things. Her main employer was Wegmans in Newark where she worked in the Bakery Department. She attended Cross Creek Church with her parents. Josh was the proprietor of Niles’ Landscaping. He enjoyed working on machinery, lawnmowers and snowblowers. He enjoyed the outdoors and cooking. Together, they loved the three children and making a home for all of them. They will be remembered by their children, Joshua Jr., Gabriella and Bently; Amber’s parents, Chris and Marsha Washburn; Josh’s parents Gene P. Jr., and Barbara Niles; Amber’s sister, Angeline (Jason) VanHalle; Josh’s brothers and sisters, Bradley (Nicole) Niles, Kenneth (Ingrid) Niles, Randi (Antwione) Williams, Andrea (Dan) Kephart, Shannon (Bryan) Bray, Nicole (Scott) Gunkel, and Amanda Niles (Cody Carr); Amber’s maternal grandmother, Janice Sawyer; paternal grandparents, Dawn (Richard) Wilcox; Josh’s paternal grandmother, Barbara Niles; both had many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Amber was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Phillip Sawyer; paternal grandfather, Clinton Washburn; Josh was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Edwin, and Martha Koch; paternal grandfather, Gene P. Niles Sr. Family will greet friends on Saturday (Oct. 27) from 12 to 3:30 PM at the Cross Creek Church, 3700 State Route 31, Palmyra. A celebration of their life will follow calling at 4 PM at the church. A reception will follow at the Palmyra Volunteer Fire Department, if you wish to help, please bring a dish to pass. In memory of Amber and Josh, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Autism Council of Rochester, 1025 Commons Way, Rochester, NY 14623. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com