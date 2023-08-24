Washburn, Captain Paul MD, MPH

November 27, 1981 – August 14, 2023

CHEYENNE, WY: Captain Paul Washburn, MD, MPH, 41, of Cheyenne, WY, passed away on August 14, 2023. A Pal-Mac graduate (’00), he earned his medical degree through the University of Buffalo. Paul founded Health Medical Institute (HMI) in Cheyenne, where he focused on preventative medicine, hospice, and palliative care. Concentrating on innovative approaches to healthcare, Paul was truly a maverick practitioner. He often went to patient homes to deliver comprehensive care. Recently, Paul decided to join the VA as a physician.

Genuinely patriotic, Paul answered his nation's call in joining the Air Force in April of 2000. He served honorably in various roles and locations before joining the Wyoming Air National Guard. As a flight surgeon, his dedication to his country, fellow service members and mission was truly remarkable.

In his personal life, Paul was known for his honorable, authentic, sensitive, and daring nature. He lived life boldly, always willing to experience new things and embark on adventures. He had a love for travel, hiking, motorcycles, and the great outdoors.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Jenessa Washburn, his son Masinh Ho, his mother Denise Washburn, his step-father Jack Steinkamp, his brother Nick Washburn and Nick's wife Alena Washburn and their children Lila, Finley, and Ruby, Aunts Lynn Eason and Michele MacBride. He was predeceased by his father, Neil Washburn, and his paternal grandparents, Beverly and Dening Washburn, and Leonard Peterson and Shirley Wilmot. Paul's dedication to his family, friends, medical profession, his military service, and his zest for life will always be remembered by those who knew and loved him. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, innovation, and fearlessness. A Celebration of his life will be Sunday August 27th at 2pm at the Moose Lodge in Palmyra, NY. Social reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations to the homeless shelter Paul served: COMEA (Cooperative Ministry for Emergency Assistance), 1504 Stinson Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001.