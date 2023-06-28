Washburn, Hazel

NEWARK: Hazel Lee Van Buren Washburn passed peacefully in her sleep on June 27.2023. She was just shy of her 86th birthday. The most important thing in her life here on earth was family. She leaves behind 5 beautiful children, Mary Stoneman, Brenda (Terry) Ridley, Pam (Dean) Raymond, James (Wendy) Miller, Thomas (Hiro) Miller. Hazel was a proud grandmother to Felicia (Matt) Stoneman, Holly (Mike) Moore, Keirsten (Bryon) Trank, Alyson Phillips, Edwin (Taylor) Phillips III, Sean (Amanda) Ross, Bree (Michael) Turner, Leann (Steve) Miller, Austin (Korrianne) Miller, Abigail Miller. Several Great Grandchildren and recently a Great Great Grandson. Hazel had friendships that stood the test of time three of her most cherished were Suzanne (Jacob) Bouwens, Gayle (Jimmy) Beers and Cyril Cretin.

She unofficially adopted many people into the family over the years. It wouldn’t be unusual to see an unfamiliar face at the dinner table because Hazel found out they didn’t have a place to go for a holiday. There was always room for one more. Cooking and baking was a passion she shared with all of her kids and Grandkids. She was also a talented seamstress and enjoyed crafting. Hazel marched with the Towpath Volunteers Fife and Drum Corps for several years with her family.

Hazel worked many years at Newark Wegmans, Eastern Dairy, was an entrepreneur running her own catering company and later in life she began work for Wayne ARC where she eventually retired. Hazel was also a proud member of the Red Hat Society.

A celebration of Hazel’s life will be held on Monday July 3, 2023 at the Wayne County Fairgrounds in the Floral Hall 2pm-6pm. Friends and family are encouraged to come share their memories. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to fightingblindness.org

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.