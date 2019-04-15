Obituaries
Washburn Jr., Richard Green
Age 75, died at his home in Homosassa, Florida. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Phyllis, and two pets: Sophie and Abby. He graduated from Newark Central High School, Newark NY in 1961, attended York Junior College and graduated from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, PA in 1967. He loved sports. He married Phyllis in 1969 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, York, PA. He was a production manger for Inland Container for more than 25 years. He owned and managed a Ten- Minute Oil Change business and Penske Truck franchise for over 12 years in Colorado Springs, CO. He retired to Star Valley, Wyoming for 6 years, and moved to Homosassa, FL in 2017. No funeral is planned. Donations in his name may be made to local animal shelters, or American Lung Association.
