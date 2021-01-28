Washburn, Neil S.

LYONS: Neil S. Washburn, 65, passed on January 26, 2021 from Alzheimer’s Disease, 16 years to the day after the passing of his father. Predeceased by his parents, Beverly and Dening Washburn, Neil is survived by his sons, Paul (Jenessa Neal) and Nick (Alena), grandchildren (Masinh Ho, Lila, and Finley), sister, Lynn (Bob) Eason, and dear friend, Laurie Holtz. Professionally, an alumnus of Lyons High School, the University of Notre Dame, and Case Western Reserve University, Neil worked for 25 years as the Director of Administrative Services for the Wayne County Department of Social Services. Within his family, he was an involved and supportive father, a steadfast and loyal brother, and a bearer of his parents’ values for integrity and humility. To his community, he invested significant effort for good through serving the Palmyra-Macedon School District on the School Board (1999-2003; President 2002-2003), the First United Methodist Church of Palmyra as an active member, and the Wayne County Nursing Home by donning a Santa Clause suit to bring cheer to residents each Christmas. Among his many interests, Neil enjoyed motorcycling, driving the speed limit in his Jaguar, and listening to bluegrass music. Most importantly, though, he was interested in putting others before himself. Blessed with a generous soul and a kind heart, Neil will be missed by many forever and loved just as long. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the care given to Neil during his residence at The Terrace at Newark and The Clifton Springs Nursing Home. Friends may call from 2-3 PM on Monday, March 15th, 2021 at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons NY. A Memorial Service to celebrate Neil’s life will follow at the funeral home at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association (435 East Henrietta Road, Rochester, NY 14620). www.keysorfuneralhomes.com.