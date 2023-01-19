Waterman, Beverly Ann

LYONS: Beverly Ann Waterman aka “Pancake”, age 62, passed away on January 15, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. Beverly was born on April 27th, 1960 in Magnolia, Mississippi to Nancy and Marshall Coney. She attended High school at South Pike High school in Magnolia, Mississippi. Beverly moved to New York in 1985 and quickly made this her home. Once her kids were in middle school, she went on to work at the Lyons School District for more than 25 years, winning many employee awards and recognition. For anyone that knew her, they knew she was passionate about working with kids and she was a community mom and touched so many lives She enjoyed attending sporting events and being the loudest proudest person in the building or on the field. It goes without saying that her biggest pride and joy were her children and grandchildren.

Services will be held on Sunday, January 22, 1pm, at the Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St., Lyons.

She is survived by her Daughter Celestine Coney of Lyons, NY, Patrice (Darrel) Maxam of Atlanta, GA. Latasha (Albert) Cross of Canandaigua, NY, Joshua Coney of Geneva, NY, Vanessa (Michael) Royster of Buffalo, NY; Twelve Grandchildren; Five Siblings, Margie Peay of Lyons, NY, George (Annette) Coney of Magnolia, Mississippi, Charles (Sue) Coney of Lyons, NY, Marvin Coney of Lyons, NY, Carrie Warren of Elmira, NY, and Jerry Coney of Albany, NY and a host of Nieces and Nephews

She is preceded in death by her husband Lee Roy Waterman Sr., her son Joseph Neal Coney, her Parents, and a number of Siblings. Pallbearers: Joshua Coney, Richie Stokes, Joseph Perkins, Darrel Maxam, Patrick Tindal, Gary Whiteside. Honorary Pallbearers: George Coney, Charles Coney, Marvin Coney. Arrangements by the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. Visit legacy.com