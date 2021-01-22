Powered by Dark Sky
January 22nd 2021, Friday
Waters, Barbara Louise

by WayneTimes.com
January 22, 2021

NEWARK: Barbara Louise Waters, 90, of Newark,NY, passed away on January 17, 2020 after a difficult battle with Parkinson’s. Barbara was born in Orchard Park, NY on July 11th, 1930 to Catherine and Robert Lewis. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Michael Church in Newark at a later date when travel restrictions decrease.  Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery in Clyde She leaves behind her daughter Paula DiSanto of Melbourne Florida, her brother Paul Lewis and his wife Sandra Lewis, of Florida, her sister-in-law Mary Gilardo and her nieces Chris Ann Beardslee and Roberta Colacino, Newark, NY. Nephews John, Tim and Albert DiSanto, Nick and Tom Santelli, Rev. John A. Colacino C.P.P.S. also, her nieces and nephews in Florida, Kelly Eisaman, Paul Michael Eisaman, Christian Richard Eisaman and  Kadey Elizabeth Eisaman. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Waters and a son Patrick DiSanto. Barbara deeply cared for and remained close to Donalds children. Christine in Ga, and Cindy in NY And grandchildren, Akeime. Barbara’s previous marriage to Peter DiSanto ended in divorce. Barbara traveled with Donald on business and relocated to several states in the South. She encouraged and promoted his music as they carried out a Christian Life together and were most passionate in sharing this with each community they lived in. Barbara was an accomplished golfer which was highlighted by her meeting with Lee Trevino and many other golfers on tour.  She was most proud of her 50 years of sobriety and her mentoring of others to bring them back to a healthy lifestyle. She loved her family dearly as they loved her and was deeply committed to them. Her family is extremely thankful for the care and commitment she received from Roberta Colacino and Tim Beardslee and her caregivers in the last few years of her life. She was able to remain in her home in Newark, NY, which gave her much happiness. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

