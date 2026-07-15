Waters Jr., Robert S.

Palmyra: Robert Spaulding Waters Jr., 85 passed away on Friday July 10, 2026, at Rochester General Hospital.

A Mass in Memoriam will be celebrated at 10 AM Friday July 24, 2026, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish 52 Main Street Macedon, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society 1475 County House Rd. Lyons, NY 14489.

Bob, as he liked to be called, was born in Somerville NY on March 24, 1941, the son of the late Robert S. Waters Sr. and Helen (Morrisey) Waters. Bob earned his degree from RIT. He worked at Eastman Kodak for 25 years where he was part of the team that invented and patented disk film. In retirement Bob worked in the produce department at P&C in Macedon. Bob enjoyed the daily interactions with customers. Over their 59 years of marriage Bob and his bride, Kathleen “Kathy” (Fingler) Waters raised one son, Andrew. Bob was an avid animal lover and over the years he and Kathy welcomed a total of 17 dogs into their home. Two of whom are still at home with Kathy and miss Bob very much.

Mr. Waters is survived by his loving wife Kathy; son Andrew (Cheryl) Waters; a grandson Blaze Waters; a sister Victoria Daly; several nieces and nephews; and two step-grandchildren Nina Bishop and Brylelyn Bishop. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Robert Daly.

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