Watkins, Deborah V. (Whitcomb)

MARION/S.C.: Entered into rest on July 24, 2019. Predeceased by father, Robert Whitcomb; sister, Charyl Whitcomb; grandparents, Harold Whitcomb, George and Milda Crayton, Walt and Gladys Schrieber; survived by loving companion of 21 years, David Warfield; sons, William (Colleen) Rood, Shane (Kelsey) Maddox, Joshua (Liza) Rice; 7 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter, stepson, Mathew Warfield; mother, Eva VanGelder; brothers, James and Jeffery Matthys; sister, Penny Williamson; special aunt, Gerry Dekdebrun; Best friend, Kathy Darrow; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She graduated from Marion Central School in 1973, was a gifted seamstress, had a degree in cosmetology, enjoyed teaching crafts at the local library in S.C. where she formed a club called Knit-Witz. Deborah and her friend Kathy, operated Sew What in Macedon Center before moving south. She enjoyed Volunteering at the Wayne County Fair and doing Civil War Reenactments. Friends and family are invited to call 12-2PM Saturday at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion where the funeral service will be held 2PM immediately following calling hours. Interment Marion Cemetery followed by reception at the United Church of Marion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wayne County Fair, P.O. Box 84, Palmyra NY 14522. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com