Watkins, Leman

NEWARK: Leman Watkins, 93, died Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Laurel House Comfort Care..

A burial service was held at Sampson Veterans Cemetery.

Leman was born in Georgia, on September 12, 1930, the son of the late Booster and Dorothy Mullin Watkins. He served his country in the US Army and the US Airforce. He earned his Associate’s Degree from MCC. Leman was a Recreation Supervisor for the Rochester City School District.

He is survived by two daughters Deborah (Patrick) Haynes, Carolyn Simmons; four sons Ricky (Tracy), Timothy, Deon and Gregory Watkins. His caregiver and grandaughter Tamia Watkins; many grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Ruth in 2015; a brother and a sister.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com