Watrous, Shirley J. 

CLYDE: Shirley June Watrous, 73 entered eternal rest on Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital – ER. Shirley was born the daughter of the late Gordon and June (Botsford) Skofstad on Saturday, October 28, 1944 in Waukegan, IL. She graduated from high school and then received her degree in nursing. Shirley worked at Wayne Medical Group in Newark for several years. She was a member of the Clyde Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and the Lyons Silver Sneakers Club. Traveling with her late husband was always a fun time for Shirley. However, spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren, was the most delightful and loving time she spent. Shirley will be lovingly remembered by her sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis (Vicky) of Newark, David (Janice) of Whitesboro and Daniel (Jennifer) Watrous of Central Square; grandchildren, Nathan (Emily), Amberlynn, Landon, David, Allyson, Ryan and Andrew; several nieces and nephews. Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Dale Watrous on Jan. 22, 2014 and sister, Ursula Presley. All services will be private. Burial will take place in McGrawville Rural Cemetery, McGraw, NY. In memory of Shirley, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Pediatrics, 1200 Driving Park Ave, Newark, NY 14513 You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com