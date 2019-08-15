Watson, Clarence Robert

MACEDON: Passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home with family by his side at the age of 82. Clarence was born on Monday, October 5, 1936 in Chili, NY to the late Lewis A. and Mildred “Hoover” Watson. He was predeceased by his brother Lewis A. Watson, Jr.; survived by his brother Richard Watson; children, Terrie (John) Robinson, Brian Watson, Pamela Roeland; grandchildren, Renee Watson, Jessica Flynn, Matt Roeland and Jana Roeland; step-grandchildren, Joseph (Alex) Robinson and Nicolas (Morgan) Robinson; six great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren; extended family and friends. All are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5-8PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of a donation to the American Cancer Society in memory of Clarence. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.