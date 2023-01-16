SODUS: Quietly entered into rest on January 14, 2023 at age 34.

Predeceased by grandparents: Leslie “Grampa Boris” and Joan Meyers; Martha Watson.

Danielle was a very true spirited young lady and those who knew her appreciated her humor. She was an avid NASCAR and Buffalo Bills fan.

Survived by her loving parents: Richard, Jr. and Sharon Watson; sister: Jennifer (David) Janssen; grandfather: Richard Watson, Sr.; nieces: Abbie and Maygen Harty; nephew: Jacob Harty; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Monday) January 23, 2023 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Family is requesting to wear Buffalo Bills attire or a sports team apparel in honor of Danielle.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Danielle can be made to the Wayne County Humane Society.

