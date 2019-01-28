Obituaries
Watson, Sr. Donald K. “Hoss”
NORTH ROSE: Age 52, of Rolfe Rd., passed away at home with his family by his side on Monday, January 28, 2019. Hoss was born September 9, 1966 in Sodus and worked for the Town of Rose Highway Department. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was always willing a hand when needed. Predeceased by his grandparents Glen and Bessie Watson. He is survived by his mother, Carol Hubbard; brother, Ronald (Lisa) Watson; 4 children, Ginger (Scott) Fredrick, Donald, Jr. (Emily), Charles (Janaya) and Jacob (Amber); grandchildren, Kaylynn, Benjamin, Charlie Bell, Andre, Valen and Alicia; aunt, Ruth Rossetti, uncle, Alan Watson; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends he considered family. Hoss was very grateful for all the visitors at home during his illness. Hoss says “he did it his way”. Family and friends may call Saturday (Feb. 2) from 3 to 5 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St. North Rose, where we conclude at 5 pm with prayers from the local Fire Departments. Contributions may be made to North Rose Fire Department, PO Box 208, North Rose, NY 14516 or to Wolcott Fire Department in his memory.
