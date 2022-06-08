Watters, Amy J. 

PORT GIBSON: Amy J. Watters, 66, passed away suddenly at her camp in North Rose on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Amy’s memorial service will follow calling at 12 p.m. All other services will remain private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Road, Rochester, NY 14618 or Port Gibson Fire Department, 2939 Greig Street, Port Gibson, NY 14537 in memory of Amy.

Amy was born the daughter of the late Donald and Marjorie (Russell) Lane on Saturday, October 1, 1955, in Rochester, NY. Amy graduated from East High School in Rochester, NY. She worked as a payroll specialist at Strong Memorial Hospital. Amy enjoyed coloring, spending time with family, and staying at their camp.

Amy will be remembered by her husband of twenty-two years David Watters; children Jeffrey (Yiselina Nolasco) O’Neill, Timothy O’Neill, Stephanie O’Neill, Holly O’Neill, Danielle (Chris) Guilliams and Mark (Heather) Watters; fourteen grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters Ann (Bill) Locey and Eileen (Earl) Flint; step-brother, Dennis Ryan and a step-sister, Margaret Ryan; several nieces and nephews.

