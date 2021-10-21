Wayman, Elizabeth “Betty”

Ontario, NY: Born Elizabeth Dubiel in Syracuse NY, age 65, passed from this life on 10/18/2021 surrounded by her loving family after a 3-year struggle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, Sophie “Matula” and Joseph Edward Dubiel. She is survived by her husband, William, of 42 years, daughters Sandra and Claire, sisters Marie Hammond and Terry Horst, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics in 1979. In a time when women were expected to be secretaries not scientists, she joined Xerox as a software engineer, where she worked for 35 years and earned 7 patents. She then returned to school and earned her Master of Science in Experimental Psychology from the Rochester Institute of Technology and worked until just four weeks ago, as a Senior Information Analyst at the University of Rochester Clinical and Translational Science Institute.

A longtime member of the Rochester Area Homeschoolers Association, she homeschooled her daughters. She attended St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church and the Pultneyville Reformed Church, and she had a close relationship with God throughout her life. She loved singing in the choir, playing piano, gardening, sailing with her husband, cross-country skiing, quilting, knitting, and the family’s Siamese cats.

A memorial service is planned for a future date. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider donating to foodlinkny.org, or Girls Who Code, girlswhocode.com. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.