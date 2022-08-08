Weaver, Alice M. 

PALMYRA: Alice passed away on August 4, 2022 at age 81. She was predeceased by her husband, Tom Maxwell and husband, Paul Weaver; parents, Elmer and Martha Clark; brother, Robert Clark.

Alice is survived by her children, Bob (Lori) Maxwell, Ron (Bev Murray) Maxwell, Kathy (Bruce) Baker; Tom (Pam) Maxwell, Nikki (Dwayne) Lyons, J.P. (Sommer) Weaver; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; fiancé, Ron Hickman, Sr.; brother, Larry (Terry) Clark.

Alice was a 50-year life member of the Moose Club. She was a long-time member of the Ladies Auxiliary Fire Department. Alice enjoyed playing bingo and playing cards.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (August 12) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where her memorial service will be held on Saturday (August 13) at 10 AM. Alice will be laid to rest in St. Anne’s Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Alice’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.