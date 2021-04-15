Weaver, Sharon E. (Green)

SAVANNAH: On Wed. April 14, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer and surrounded by her children and sister, Sharon Weaver went to be with her lord and savior. Quit was never a word in her vocabulary so it was fitting that she fought until there was no more fight to give. In the end even cancer was no match for her as she seemed to pick the day and time to move on from here.

Sharon is survived by her husband Leroy Weaver of Savannah, NY, daughters Connie Heindl (Jay Featherly) of Phelps NY, Tanya (Bill) Morse of Gainesville, MO and her son Will (Renee) Heindl of Cayuga, NY, along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

Sharon is also survived by her siblings, Eugene (Fran) Tohafjian, David (Florence) Tohafjian, Milton Green, Lillian (Vick) Norcott, Bill (Lori) Green and her beloved sister Judy (Clay) Dingy who was there by her side for every step of her journey.

She was pre-deceased by her mother and stepfather Elizabeth and Emerson Murray, father Milton Green, sister “Cookie” and brother Donald Tohafjian.

Sharon dedicated her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She selflessly spent a countless amount of time supporting family and friends, she was there for all of the happy times and difficult times. Family came first and was above all else to her. A value that she instilled in all of those around her. The hole left by her absence will be impossible to fill.

We mourn the loss of our beloved mother and encourage any and all to remember the beauty that she brought into this world. Services will be held on Sunday April 18th, 2021 from 4pm until 7pm at the Norton Funeral Home in Savannah. The funeral will be held Monday April 19th, 2021 at 11 am at the Clyde United Methodist Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com