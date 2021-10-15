Powered by Dark Sky
October 15th 2021, Friday
Webber, Edith L.

by WayneTimes.com
October 15, 2021

LYONS:Edith L. Webber, age 56, of Canal Street, died October 11, 2021 suddenly. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials to American Cancer Breast Foundation. 

Edith was born in Newark, October 18, 1964, daughter of William and Eleanor David. She kept busy taking care of her family.

She survived by her husband Albert, three children; Amanda (William) Welch, of Florida, Misty (James) Beach & Joseph (Jessica Evans) Turner of Macedon. Three step children, Chris, Albert Jr. & Shane Webber, three brothers, William, Darrell, & Jimmy David, 19 Grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by her daughter Samantha Turner, in 2019. Arrangements bye the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons

