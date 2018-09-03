Webber, Eleanor A.

NORTH ROSE: Age 84, passed away at Newark Wayne Hospital on Sunday, September 2, 2018. Predeceased by her husband Roland in 1991, granddaughter, Christina Flynn in 1973, and siblings, Larry, Ronald, Beatrice and Lillian. Survived by her 3 children, Lynda (Leonard) Daly of Syracuse, Edward Webber of North Rose, and Pamela (James) Flynn of Huron; 5 grandchildren, Andrianna, Jennifer, James, Jr., Joseph and Annette; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Thursday (Sept. 6) from 2 to 4 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 4 pm. Burial will be private at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing, memorials may be made to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Rd. Lyons, NY 14489 or to the American Lung Association. keysorfuneralhomes.com