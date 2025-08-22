Webber, Judith A.

CLYDE: Judith A. Webber, 83, of Clyde, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Rochester, daughter of Edna Payne. She loved gardening, crocheting, spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren, she also loved Snow White. She retired from Parker Hannifan in Lyons.

She is predeceased by her siblings, Al Pettit, and Louise Gray.

Survived by her husband of 64 years, Arthur Webber, daughters, Julie Webber of Wolcott, Stacey (Jerry Paylor) of Savannah, son, Steve (Nancy VanHooydonk) Webber of Ontario, grandchildren, Amber Putman, Marissa LaGana, Phillip Ufholz, Brooke Webber, Chase Webber, special nieces, Kit and Marie, as well as several other nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, August 28, 3:00-6:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St. North Rose, burial will be private at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Judith’s name they may do so to Rochester Regional Hospice, rochesterregional.org

www.catoredcreek.com