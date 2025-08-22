What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Webber, Judith A.

August 22, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

CLYDE: Judith A. Webber, 83, of Clyde, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Rochester, daughter of Edna Payne. She loved gardening, crocheting, spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren, she also loved Snow White. She retired from Parker Hannifan in Lyons. 

She is predeceased by her siblings, Al Pettit, and Louise Gray. 

Survived by her husband of 64 years, Arthur Webber, daughters, Julie Webber of Wolcott, Stacey (Jerry Paylor) of Savannah, son, Steve (Nancy VanHooydonk) Webber of Ontario, grandchildren, Amber Putman, Marissa LaGana, Phillip Ufholz, Brooke Webber, Chase Webber, special nieces, Kit and Marie, as well as several other nieces and nephews. 

Calling hours will take place Thursday, August 28, 3:00-6:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St. North Rose, burial will be private at Rose Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Judith’s name they may do so to Rochester Regional Hospice, rochesterregional.org

www.catoredcreek.com

More in

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ADVERTISEMENT

LOCAL WEATHER

PROVIDED BY OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM

IN THIS CORNER...

by Ron Holdraker

If you wrap a lie in candy, people will buy it

February 8, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT

REGIONAL HEADLINES

FROM OUR NEWS PARTNERS AT 13WHAM
VISIT 13WHAM.COM 

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.