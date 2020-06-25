Weber, Gary Richard

WILLIAMSON: Left this physical world on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 76. Gary was born to Richard G. and Audray M. Kinnius-Weber on February 10, 1944 in Troy, NY. Gary was the oldest of three boys in the Weber household, and grew up in the greater Rochester area with the last family home in Greece, NY. Gary enjoyed playing baseball and other various sports throughout his teenage years. Gary graduated from Edison Tech High School in 1962, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy for a four year term the following September. During his Navy enlistment, Gary went to RTC Great Lakes for boot camp and Machinist’s Mate “A” School for his initial training. He served on the USS Holland, AS-32 Submarine Tender stationed in Rota, Spain for 2 years. He was a Plank-owner on the USS Holland. His second duty station was the USS Boxer, LPH-4, which he served until his discharge from the Navy. During his time on the Boxer, they recovered the Appollo-Saturn Module AS-201, and taking many Troops and helicopters to Vietnam. Gary began his civilian career carried over from his Navy training by Joining U.A. Local 13, Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in the fall of 1967. That would be Gary’s career for 31 years working for various Mechanical Contractors associated with the Union. He loved his job being able to travel to a different job site every day and never was a dull moment. Gary married Nancy Calus on March 24th, 1973 in Ontario, NY. They had one son, Wade Weber. In 1976 they bought the Calus Farm on Salmon Creek Rd to grow apples as a family farm. Gary, Nancy, Dolores and Merton Goodale actively ran the farm until 1992. Gary worked full time and ran the farm part time with the family. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, buying and fixing large tractors, loading ammunition, and buying firearms. He took on many projects improving the farm and family home. Gary was predeceased by his wife Nancy, Brothers Dale A and Ronald M Weber, and his parents. He is survived by his son, Wade and Jennifer Weber, Grandaughters Madison and Grace Weber, Brothers in-law Donald and Sharon Calus, Merton Goodale, Richard and Kathy Calus, Kevin Wilson, his Aunt Evelyn Weber-Miller, Cousin Pam Baier and various nieces & nephews. A private graveside service and burial will be held in Lake View Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com