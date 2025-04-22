Webster, Jeffrey Alan

SODUS POINT: Jeffrey Alan Webster, 60 of Sodus Point, NY passed away unexpectantly on Friday, April 18, 2025. Jeff was born November 11, 1964 in Erie, PA. He was the son of Rev. Richard D. Webster and Judy L. Sigl. Jeff graduated in 1983 from Fillmore Central School, Fillmore, NY. He was employed as a CAP1 Associate at Wal-Mart in Newark, NY.

Jeff enjoyed many things in life but being a Pappy was what he loved most. Family meant everything to him. Jeff also had a passion for trains. Whether he was watching them in person, or on an app on his phone he always had to be a part of the action. Two longs, a short and a long!

Jeff had a love of all things Halloween. It was his favorite time of year. Every Halloween he would create a “cemetery” in his front yard for the community to enjoy. Last year he won first place in the Sodus Point Village Halloween yard decorating contest, an achievement he and his sister were very proud of. He worked for many years at the Haunted Hayrides of Greater Rochester and loved every minute of it. Jeff always made time for his beloved dachshunds, Oliver, Riley and Emmie. Dennie Hamlin was his favorite NASCAR driver and he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 15 years and best friend, Ruth Carter; children, Kasey (Eli) Dawson, Kristy (Herman) Webster, Alyssa (Brandon) Flynn, Donald (Katelyn) Lennox; grandchildren, Hayley, Amelia, Gavin, Eli Jr., Johnathan, Jackson, Lucy and Sloane; his mother, Judy Sigl; sister Christine Webster; father-in-law William Carter; his Aunt Betty and several cousins. Jeff is preceded in death by his father Rev. Richard D. Webster; his mother-in-law Joan Ann Carter and his grandparents.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, April 25th, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m.