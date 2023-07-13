Weed, Gary Gilkey

SODUS: Gary Gilkey Weed of Sodus age 79 passed away Monday July 10th at Newark Wayne Community Hospital, with his family and friends by his side.

Gary was born May 20th, 1944 in Lyons New York, the son of the late Richard A Weed and Edna A. (Gilkey) Weed. Gary was a graduate of North Rose High School in 1962 where he was on the basketball team. Gary served in the United States Army from 1965-1969. He was a commercial printing analyst for Xerox in Webster, NY. He loved spending time with his granddaughter, his family, gardening, kayaking and traveling. Gary was an active member of the American Legion Post 394 Williamson NY for many years.

Gary is survived by his loving and supportive daughter Michelle (Kenneth) LaRock of Sodus; Grandchildren: Miya LaRock, Christopher Wright, Raymond DeSilva Jr, Ethan DeSilva, Maverick Camp, and Gemma Camp; his brother Larry Weed of Florida; cousin Allen (Carolyn Loveless) Weed of North Rose and Sally (Leonard Lopez) Weed of Colorado; brother in Law’s Rick Ellis of Sodus, Mike (Betty) Ellis of Lakeland Florida, Gilbert (Zell) Ellis of Florida; sister in law Roxanne Button (Steve Putman) of Sodus; several nieces, nephews and other cousins; his extended family, Heather (Nathan) Camp, Raymond DeSilva, Jessica DeSilva, Brandi Harry, Christopher Parker, and Nadi Bueso.

Gary was predeceased by his wife Christine Weed July 1, 2016 and his brother Terrance O. Weed October 2, 2009.

Friends and Family may call Saturday, July 29 from 11 AM to noon at the Rose Methodist Church, 10695 School Street, Rose. A funeral service following calling hours will take place at noon. Followed by a burial with full military honors. For those that would like to join the family, you are welcome to return to the church for a reception.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to either; American Legion Post 394, 6206 State Rte 21, Williamson, NY 14589 or the Rose United Methodist Church, 10695 School Street, Rose, NY 14433.