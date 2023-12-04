Weed, Joan S.

WOLCOTT: Joan S. Weed, 79, of Wolcott, passed away Friday, December 01, 2023, at Newark Hospital surrounded by her Sons, Nephew & Daughter-in Law. She was born in Lyons, August 18, 1944, daughter of the late Eunice Parker Stafford and Cecil Stafford. She had a long career as an Office Manager & Bookkeeper for various companies in the area. She fervently loved spending time in her kitchen cooking & baking for her family, friends, & neighbors, caring for her beloved pet kitties, and collecting owl memorabilia. In the rare time she took for just herself she was an avid word puzzle solver.

She is predeceased by her infant daughter Lisa M Weed, infant son, Allen C. Weed II, daughter, Vicki S. LaValley, as well as her brother, Terry J. Stafford, sisters, Carol Rogers, & Nancy Wollek.

Survived by her sons, Edward (Dianne) Weed of Cabot Arkansas, Jeff Weed of Newark, Son-in-Law Gregory T. Lavalley, grandchildren, Melissa (Jared) Arthur of North Rose, Lacy (Shawn) Maher of Savannah, Kerry (Matt) Ferguson of Huron, Jill (Frank) Drock of North Rose, Greg M. Lavalley of Huron, Jeffrey A. Weed of Wolcott, Steven (Anna) Skillern of Benton Arkansas, and Sarah (Eric) Bates of Cabot Arkansas, as well as six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be on Friday December 8th, 2023, from 11am-1pm at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home with a memorial service to follow, followed by interment at Butler-Savannah Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Joan’s name they may do so to any Fibromyalgia charity or research.

