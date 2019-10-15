Weeks, James Arthur

CINCINNATI: James Weeks, 76, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on October 12, 2019, at Hospice of Cincinnati from complications of dementia. He was born April 8, 1943 in Lyons, New York, the son of Virginia (Guilfoos) Weeks Gardner and Arthur Weeks. Jim graduated from Lyons High School and RIT and did graduate work at Syracuse University. He served in the 19th Infantry, 3rd Battalion in Vietnam during which time he was awarded a Bronze Star. He worked for the IRS in DC for many years prior to moving to Cincinnati where he sold real estate for Comey and Shephard in addition to other employment. Jim married Jeanne (Rearson) in 1966. Surviving are: his sister, Rebecca Scrooby (Joe, deceased), sister-in-law, Karen Gardner (Tom, deceased), daughters, Michelle Bonomini (Patrick) of Mason, OH; Kathleen Smith (Ron) of Loveland, OH; Jennifer Thiel (Blaine) of Montgomery, Ohio; and sons, Jimmy (Holly) of Cincinnati, OH and Michael (Cristina) of Breukelen, Netherlands. Jim loved his 10 grandchildren: Kyle, Jake and Katey Bonomini, Leah and Sam Smith, Colin and Carly Thiel, Will and Ella Weeks, and Parker Weeks. Deceased are 2 half-brothers, William and Tom Gardner. Jim married Susan Eichelberger Eldridge in 2003. Stepchildren include: Scott (Alice) Eldridge, Michelle Eldridge (Bonnie Brandreth), Madison WI, and Jill Eldridge (Carl Easley) Gahanna, WI. Step-grandchildren include: Emily, Max (Katie and Claire, deceased) Brandridge. Jim was passionate about sailing, golfing, playing tennis, and his family. Visitation will be held Monday, October 14 5-7PM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery (45236). Funeral service will be Tuesday, October 15 10AM at the same location. Remembrances can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St Suite 1026 (45203) or the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829 Arlington VA (22215).