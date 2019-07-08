Weeks, Lee Eaton

WALWORTH: Lee Eaton Weeks, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019 at his home in Walworth, N.Y. Lee was born in Williamson, NY September 15, 1930 to the late Howard and Fanny “Eaton” Weeks. He served his country during the Korean Conflict as a military policeman in the United States Army. He held many jobs during his life including Chief Installer for Baker Lightning Protection and a Custodian for the Fairport School District. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, whether it was at a family gathering, camping at various locations or just dropping by for a beer on his way through your area to chat for a bit. He enjoyed gardening, liked cats and was a member of the “Weeks Family” sports teams in which he and his siblings would play softball, volleyball and basketball. Lee also enjoyed playing competitively in the Kodak Fast-Pitch league. Lee and his wife, Beverly, made their home in Walworth, NY where they enjoyed their acres of farmland and woods. Lee will be missed but remembered fondly by those who knew him as a brother, uncle and friend. Survived by his children, Douglas Weeks (Diane) and Debra Dammert (Joe) and his granddaughter, Alicia Wallace (Noel); Brothers, Robert Weeks and Norman Weeks; sisters-in-law, Millie Weeks, Pat Weeks and Dorothy Weeks; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Lee was predeceased by his loving wife of 54 years Beverly Barnard Weeks, brothers, Arthur Weeks, Harold Weeks, Donald Weeks, Garth Weeks and Norris Weeks; sisters, Bessie Porray and Mabel Matteson. All are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday (July 13, 2019) from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502 where a service will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place after the service at Furnaceville Rural Cemetery, Ontario, N.Y. Celebration of life to follow immediately after at the Marion American Legion. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lee’s name to a favorite charity. To leave an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Lee’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.