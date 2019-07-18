Weeks, Sr., Robert C.

LIVONIA/RED CREEK: Born on January 20, 1925, passed away on July 14, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by his first wife, Catherine (Beamer) Weeks; second wife, Pearl (Orlopp) Weeks; daughter, Ann Beamer; parents, Howard and Fanny (Eaton) Weeks; his siblings, Arthur, Bessie, Mabel, Harold, Donald, Lee, Garth, and Norris; grandson, Kyle Klump. Survived by children, Constance Beamer, Robert C. (Pamela Good) Weeks, Jr., Donald (Tina) Orlopp, Arthur (Sally) Orlopp, Yvonne (Larry) Jordan, Renee (Michael) Drock, and David Orlopp; grandchildren, Kay Ellen (Michael) Bauman, Kenneth (Ann) Klump, Keely (Daniel) Rosica, Kelly Klump, Rachel (James) Bright, Colin (Cara Wardon) Weeks, and Barbara Klump; several great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; brother Norman (Millie) Weeks; sisters-in-law, Patricia Weeks and Dorothy Weeks; many nieces and nephews. Calling Hours: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 11am-1pm at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519, where a service will follow at 1pm. Interment, Saturday, September 21, 2019,with military honors, at Furnaceville Cemetery, Trimble Road, Ontario, NY, at a time to be arranged. For a complete obituary please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com