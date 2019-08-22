Weichbrodt, Robert E. 

SODUS POINT/VENICE, FL.: Robert E. Weichbrodt, died on Monday (August 19, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital. Bob was born on January 26, 1938 in Binghamton, New York the son Norman and Marguerite Lawless Weichbrodt. He graduated from Aquinas Institute in Rochester in 1955 and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting in 1959 from Niagara University. Several years after college Bob worked for Rochester Telephone and General Dynamics. In 1967, he moved to Newark working for many of the C.H. Stuart Enterprises and served as a accountant, comptroller, vice president and president in a variety of their companies. During this period, he was a Lieutenant in the US Army Reserves, where he was a cook. After the Stuart’s companies, Bob went to Hamburger University and bought his first McDonald’s in 1982 in Williamson. In1983, he purchased the Newark Store, ending his career owning twelve McDonald’s. He had owned the first and only McSnack in the country at Sodus Point. He had been active with local and national boards in the McDonald’s System. For many years, Bob lived in Newark and was active in the community. He had been a member of the Newark Jaycees, the Rotary, the Elks, the 1249 Club (a hunting club) and on the board of Wayne County Waste Management. Bob had been President of the Newark Country Club, served on the board of the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club, President of the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Board and President of the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital Foundation. While living in Florida, he joined the Venice, Elks, Moose, Eagles and American Legion. Bob was an avid outdoors-man, loved to fish, hunt, boat, ski, camp and to cook both outdoors and in the kitchen. He also was a Buffalo Bills fan. Bob is survived by his significant other Paula Ranke, the mother of his children Bobbie; his children Warren (Deena), Nancy (Thomas) Wilkes, Gregory (Julia), Glen (Becky Rullifson) and Douglas, step-children Gina Palermo, Melissa Herman and Aaron Lee; grandchildren Nathan Welch, Alicia Orlopp, Nicolette Weichbrodt, Brianne Weichbrodt, Seth Welch, Glen Weichbrodt Jr., Chloe Weichbrodt, Maya Weichbrodt, Joshua Blondell, Nicholas Blondell, Taylor Palermo, Taylor Wilkes and Dustyn Wilkes; his sisters Sally (Donald) Belmont and Joanne (Les) Tandler several nieces, nephews and his McFamily. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife of many years Susie Lee Weichbrodt. There will be a celebration of Bob’s life on September 8th from 1-5 PM at the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Club, 6896 Rt. 14, Sodus Point. Memorials, in memory of Bob, may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, in support of families of children who have mental illness, 333 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester, New York 14620 or rmhcrochester.org