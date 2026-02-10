What are you looking for?

Obituaries

Weigartz, Elizabeth Lillian Buckles

February 10, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

December 30, 1942-February 7, 2026

SODUS: Elizabeth (Liz) age 83, passed away on February 7, 2026 surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Olean, New York in 1942. She was the daughter of James Buckles and Virginia Irene Owens Buckles. She was married in 1963 to Harold (Stub) Albert Weigartz who passed in 2014.

She is survived by her children, Lisa (Doug) Handy, Michael (Ami) Weigartz, Jennifer McConnell, and Tina (Dominic) Damiano, as well as her step children, Hank Weigartz, Thomas (Theresa) Weigartz, and Rhonda Weigartz. She loved nothing more than her 16 grandchildren and two great grandsons along with multiple nieces and nephews. Liz was a beloved mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by siblings, Jim Buckles, Judy Schoonmaker, and Thomas Buckles. She is survived by her sister Bonnie (David) Pupo and brother Jack (Myra) Buckles.

Liz worked for School Pictures/Jostens for 28 years. When the plant closed, she changed careers and became a Teacher’s Assistant. It was at North Rose - Wolcott School that she found her true calling, working with special education students. Even after retiring, she would substitute many more years as she loved the students and they loved her.

She was also an avid gardener who loved flowers and flowering trees. She created multiple cutting gardens and would often take bouquets to loved ones and nursing homes. Her green thumb was evident in the numerous gorgeous blooming orchids and holiday cactuses she tended. 

Liz was a member of the Sodus Point United Methodist Church. A celebration of life is being planned for later in the Spring

