Weigel, Daniel

PALMYRA: Age 50, died suddenly June 21, 2020. Survived by his wife Tamar; children Brian, Shavone (Stewart), Austin, Joseph, and James; three grandchildren including special granddaughter Caliope. Also survived by his mother Jane LaBombard; brother Steve (Shannon) Weigel; many aunts, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by stepfather James LaBombard; and grandparents Doris and Hugh Weigel. The family will receive visitors on Friday June 26, 2020 from 10:00am -1:00pm at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 state route 31, Macedon NY 14502. Due to COVID-19, all visitors must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing mandates in place. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a GoFundMe account that is being set up to help Dan’s youngest son Jimmy (15) who was living with him, and his 1-year old granddaughter, Caliope, who he had custody of and had living with him. Dan’s extended family is organizing this fund to raise money for Jimmy and Caliope as they transition to new living arrangements without their father/papa.
