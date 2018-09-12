Connect with us

Weiland, David Paul Sr.

NEWARK: David Paul Weiland,  passed away Monday (September 10, 2018) at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital after a brief battle with lung cancer, at the age of 66. David was born in Batavia, New York, on June 27, 1952 the son of the late John and Doris Hackett Weiland.  Dave did janitorial at various place in the area. He is survived  by his wife Jane Weiland; his son David Paul Weiland, Jr (Amanda); his daughter Hope Weiland (Joshua Muckey), six grandkids, Stephine, Zachary and Dylan Weiland, Kendall, Noah and Aubree Muckey; a great grandson Bentley Bebout; his bother Richard Patrick (Susuan Carroll). David was predeceased by his parents and sisters Carol and Mary Ann. All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

