Weimer, Mabel

Lyons: Mabel Burgess Weimer, age 97, passed away peacefully at the DeMay Living Center on July 19, 2026, with her family by her side.

Born in Campbell, New York, on December 4, 1928, to William and Libby (Moose) Burgess, Mabel grew up in a large, close-knit family with two sisters and seven brothers. Four of her brothers proudly served in the United States military, each in a different branch of service. The importance of family was woven throughout Mabel’s life and remained at the heart of everything she did.

Mabel married the love of her life, Duane Frederick Weimer, in 1952. Together they operated a dairy and crop farm for more than two decades, raising their two children, Rebecca Weimer Magin and Glenn William Weimer. Farming demanded long hours and hard work, and Mabel embraced it with determination and pride. She churned and sold butter, collected and sold eggs, tended a large garden, and was known for preparing a bountiful Sunday dinner that welcomed family and friends around her table.

Following Duane’s passing in 1978, Mabel devoted herself to her family, especially her five beloved grandchildren: Katherine Thomas Anthony, Matthew Thomas, Duane Weimer, Sara Weimer Baskin, and Michael Weimer. They were a constant source of joy and pride, and she treasured every opportunity to share in their lives.

Mabel will be remembered for her steadfast spirit, remarkable work ethic, and giving nature. She met life’s challenges with determination and grace, found joy in caring for others, and showed her love through countless acts of kindness and generosity. Her home was always a welcoming place, her family was always her greatest priority, and her faith and optimism carried her through life’s many blessings and hardships.

Those who knew Mabel will remember her warm smile, generous heart, and unwavering belief that family always came first. She found happiness in life’s simple pleasures—a busy kitchen, a full Sunday table, tending her garden, time spent with those she loved, and the satisfaction of a hard day’s work. Though she will be deeply missed, her family will forever cherish the love she gave, the memories she created, and the example she lived every day.

Mabel was predeceased by her beloved husband, Duane Frederick Weimer. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Weimer Magin (Ed); her son, Glenn William Weimer (Helen); her grandchildren, Katherine Thomas Anthony, Matthew Thomas, Duane Weimer, Sara Weimer Baskin, and Michael Weimer; **13 cherished great-grandchildren**; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends whose lives she touched.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 25, from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons, New York. A memorial service will immediately follow, and all who knew and loved Mabel are warmly invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice or to an organization that supports families and communities, reflecting Mabel’s lifelong spirit of generosity and caring.