Weinstein, Adam D. 

MACEDON: Adam passed away suddenly on November 24, 2022 at age 49. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Martin and Ernie Weinstein and Olga and Dan Atfield.

Adam is survived by his wife, Cindy Weinstein; parents, Burton and Janet Weinstein; aunts, Elaine and Betty; uncle, Dan (Suzanne); several cousins; special friends, Neal and Shannon Herko; and many other dear friends; his fur babies Charlie, Sammy, Nicki and Zoe.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Thursday (December 1) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Contributions in memory of Adam may be directed to the Macedon Center Fire Department, 2481 Canandaigua Rd., Macedon, NY 14502 or macedoncenterfire.org/donate.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.